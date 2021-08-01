India reports 41,831 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours – health ministry

Reading Time: < 1 minute

NEW DELHI, Aug 1 (Reuters) – India reported 41,831 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to government data on Sunday.

The nationwide tally of infections has reached 31.65 million since the start of the pandemic, according to the health ministry.

The country reported 541 deaths overnight, taking the overall tally to 424,351 fatalities, data showed.

(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Photo People wait outside the closed shops after authorities ordered the closure of shops in some market areas following a spike in the Covid-19 cases in Chennai, India, 31 July 2021. With the marginal increase in the daily Covid-19 cases across the state of Tamil Nadu, the Chennai corporation authorities has issued an order to shut down the shops in some of the major markets and commercial areas where crowds gather in large numbers. The Tamil Nadu state government extended the existing lockdown till 09 August with no major relaxations to curb the spread of coronavirus disease. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

