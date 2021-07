Reading Time: < 1 minute

India reported 43,654 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the federal government said on Wednesday.

The country’s total case load now stands at 31.44 million infections, according to a Reuters tally.

Photo: A person looks out of a window of a funeral house during the funeral of a victim, who died with COVID-19 in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, India. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN