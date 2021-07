Reading Time: < 1 minute

India reported on Friday 44,230 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, government data showed.

The nationwide tally of infections reached 31.57 million, according to the health ministry.

The country reported 555 deaths overnight, taking the overall tally to 423,217 fatalities, data showed.

Photo: An Indian boy covers his face with a piece of cloth while queueing to undergo a swab test for COVID-19 in Bangalore, India. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV