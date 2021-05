Reading Time: < 1 minute

India on Saturday reported 257,299 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by 4,194.

Total infections in the country stood at 26.3 million while the country’s total death toll was at 295,525, according to data from the health ministry.

Photo: A wife mourns during the last rites of a COVID-19 victim at a cremation ground in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN