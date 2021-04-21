India reports more than 2,000 COVID-19 deaths in single day

Reading Time: < 1 minute

India reported more than 2,000 deaths from COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, the highest single-day tally for the country so far, health ministry data showed on Wednesday.

Coronavirus infections also rose by a record, increasing by 295,041 over the last 24 hours, the data showed. Total deaths reached 182,553.

India’s overall case tally is now at 15.6 million, second only to the United States, which has over 31 million infections.

Photo: Relatives of a Covid-19 victim mourn outside a hospital morgue in New Delhi, India. India is seeing a second wave of the virus which has led several states including Maharashtra and the capital, New Delhi and Madhya Pradesh to impose new restrictions. EPA-EFE/STR

