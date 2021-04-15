India reports more than 200,000 new COVID-19 cases for first time

Reading Time: < 1 minute

India reported a record 200,739 COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, according to data issued by the health ministry on Thursday.

Deaths stood at 1,038, taking the total to 173,123, the data showed.

The country’s total case load reached 14.1 million, just behind the United States that leads the global tally with 31.4 million cases.

Photo: A Hindu devotee prays at the historical temple of the Goddess Kali on the first day of the Navratri festival amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in Jammu, India. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH

Like this: Like Loading...