Reading Time: < 1 minute

India reported a record daily jump of 77,266 coronavirus infections on Friday, taking its total to 3.39 million, as cases surged across the country, data from the federal health ministry showed.

India has reported the highest single-day caseload in the world every day since Aug. 7, a Reuters tally showed, and is the third-most affected country behind only the United States and Brazil.

Deaths in the same period went up by 1,057, taking the total toll to 61,529.

✳️ #MOHFW #COVID19India updates as on 28.08.2020 at 8 AM👇



▪ Active Cases: 7,42,023

▪ Cured/Discharged: 25,83,948

▪ Death cases: 61,529

▪ Migrated: 1



🔹77,266 new Cases & 1057 deaths reported in last 24 hours.



✅ 60,177 NEW RECOVERIES#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/xe4ZLRhNPo — COVID19 UPDATES INDIA (@Theupdater_) August 28, 2020

Like this: Like Loading...