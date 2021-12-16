India to raise legal marriage age for women

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Indian government has cleared a proposal to raise the minimum age of marriage for women from 18 to 21, according to media reports, as women’s rights activists fear the move could lead to a “real disaster”.

The decision to raise the age was made during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the reports said. Currently, the minimum age of marriage for men is 21 and 18 for women.

Following cabinet approval, the government is likely to introduce an amendment to the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, and consequently bring amendments to the Special Marriage Act and personal laws such as the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955.

During his Independence Day speech in August last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the proposal, saying the government “is constantly concerned about the health of daughters and sisters”.

“To save the daughters from malnutrition, it is necessary that they are married at the right age,” Modi had said.

Photo – EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Read more via Al Jazeera