UPDATED: Indian train collision death toll nears 300, another 850 injured

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Abinaya V and Jatindra Dash

BHUBANESWAR, India, June 3 (Reuters) – The death toll from the collision of two Indian passenger trains in Odisha state has surged to 288 and more than 850 are injured, a state government official told AFP on Saturday, making the rail accident the country’s deadliest in more than two decades.

Sudhanshu Sarangi, director general of Odisha Fire Services, also said that “rescue work is still going on” and there were “a lot of serious injuries”, according to AFP.

Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said on Twitter that over 200 ambulances had been called to the scene of Friday’s accident in Odisha’s Balasore district and 100 additional doctors, on top of 80 already there, had been mobilised.

Early on Saturday morning, Reuters video footage showed police officials moving bodies covered in white cloths off the railway tracks.

The death toll rises to 288 & 900 injured in #Odisha train collision.



It is India's worst train crash this century. Officials say the death toll is expected to rise further.pic.twitter.com/Dvl0nXkNrO — Ahmer Khan (@ahmermkhan) June 3, 2023

The collision occurred at about 19:00 local time (1330 GMT) on Friday when the Howrah Superfast Express, running from Bangalore to Howrah, West Bengal, collided with the Coromandel Express, which runs from Kolkata to Chennai.

Authorities have provided conflicting accounts on which train derailed first to become entangled with the other. The Ministry of Railways said it has initiated an investigation into the incident.

Although Chief Secretary Jena and some media reports have suggested a freight train was also involved in the crash, railway authorities have yet to comment on that possibility.

An extensive search-and-rescue operation has been mounted, involving hundreds of fire department personnel and police officers as well as sniffer dogs. National Disaster Response Force teams were also at the site.

On Friday, hundreds of young people lined up outside a government hospital in Odisha’s Soro to donate blood.

According to Indian Railways, its network facilitates the transportation of over 13 million people every day. But the state-run monopoly has had a patchy safety record because of ageing infrastructure.

Odisha’s Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declared a day of state mourning on June 3 as a mark of respect to the victims.

A handout photo made available by India’s National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and taken with a drone shows the site of a train accident at Odisha Balasore, India, 03 June 2023. . EPA-EFE/National Disaster Response Force

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first