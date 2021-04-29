India’s coronavirus infections cross 18 million

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BENGALURU, April 29 (Reuters) – India reported on Thursday a record rise in coronavirus cases and deaths over the last 24 hours, with its overall caseload rising above 18 million.

With 379,257 new cases and 3,645 new deaths, India’s total number of cases and deaths are now at 18.38 million and 204,832, respectively, according to health ministry data.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Photo Indian health workers attend to a suspected COVID-19 positive patient at a COVID-19 hospital in Kolkata, Eastern India, 28 April 2021. India recorded a massive surge of 362,000 fresh COVID-19 cases and 3293 deaths, the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 infections. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

