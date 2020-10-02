Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Coronavirus, India

India’s coronavirus infections rise to 6.39 million

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

India’s coronavirus case tally climbed to 6.39 million after it reported 81,484 new infections in the last 24 hours, while related deaths were just shy of 100,000 mark, data from the health ministry showed on Friday.

Deaths from coronavirus infections rose by 1,095 in the last 24 hours to 99,773, the ministry said.

The South Asian nation, which is second only to the United States in terms of total cases, has a scope for higher infections with a large chunk of the population still unexposed to the virus, a survey showed on Tuesday.
%d bloggers like this: