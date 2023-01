Reading Time: < 1 minute

BENGALURU, Jan 16 (Reuters) – India’s top carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Monday said it was raising prices by an average 1.1% across its models, with effect from Jan. 16, prompted by cost pressures.

In December, Maruti had said it would have to raise prices in January to pass on the impact from high inflation and cost pressures related to regulatory requirements.

