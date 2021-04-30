India posts record daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 386,452

Reading Time: < 1 minute

India posted a record daily rise in coronavirus cases of 386,452 on Friday, while deaths from COVID-19 jumped by 3,498 over the last 24 hours, according to health ministry data.

India has added about 7.7 million cases to its total case load since the end of February, when its second wave picked up steam, according to a Reuters tally. In contrast, it took India nearly six months to add the previous 7.7 million cases.

The world’s second most populous nation is in deep crisis, with hospitals and morgues overwhelmed.

Each day, thousands of Indians search frantically for hospital beds and life-saving oxygen for sick relatives, using social media apps and personal contacts. Hospital beds that become available, especially in intensive care units (ICUs), are snapped up in minutes.

Photo: A family member, wearing a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), waits to perform the last rites for COVID-19 victims at a cremation ground in New Delhi, India . EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

