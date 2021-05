Reading Time: < 1 minute

India’s total coronavirus infections crossed 27 million on Wednesday, swelled by 208,921 new cases over the last 24 hours, while daily deaths from COVID-19 rose by 4,157.

The South Asian country’s overall caseload is now at 27.16 million, while total fatalities are at 311,388, according to health ministry data.

Photo: A woman wears a protective face mask in Bangalore, India. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV