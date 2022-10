Reading Time: < 1 minute

BERLIN, Oct 14 (Reuters) – The German economy is facing a difficult winter based on the current economic indicators, the Economy Ministry warned on Friday in its monthly report.

It pointed to the government’s fall projection, which forecasts three negative quarters in a row beginning with the third quarter of 2022.

(Writing by Miranda MurrayEditing by Paul Carrel)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first