Indonesia reports record high 1,383 COVID-19 deaths

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Indonesia reported a record high 1,383 deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to data from the Southeast Asian country’s coronavirus taskforce.

The country also reported 33,772 new cases, taking Indonesia’s total coronavirus caseload to nearly 3 million, with 77,000 deaths. Indonesia is currently grappling with the worst coronavirus outbreak in Asia.

Photo: A relative pays a visit to the cemetery, where the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic are buried at Simalingkar Cemetery in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia. EPA-EFE/DEDI SINUHAJI