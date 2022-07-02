Inflation climbs further in June / Malta News Briefing – Saturday 2 July 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Inflation climbs further in June

Inflation continued to increase, with Malta registering 6.1% in June, an increase of 0.3% over May. Back in January, it was 2% lower. Yet, this rate remains lowest in the eurozone. According to Eurostat, the cost of living around the 19-member nations reached 8.6%.

Government to raise new debt as stock issue announced

The Accountant General has announced the issue of one hundred fifty-million-euro (€150,000,000) Malta Government Stocks, with rates varying from 2.60% for stocks maturing in 2028 to 3.4% for those taking up to 2042. Applications from wholesale investors in the form of sealed bids (auction). The price of each stock will be announced next week.

Ic-Caqnu and Son arrested over money-laundering and corruption

Charles Polidano and son arrested over money laundering and corruption : The Times reports that construction tycoon Charles Polidano was arrested on Friday morning and taken in for questioning over suspected money laundering and corruption. Polidano, known as Iċ-Ċaqnu, was arrested at his home and taken in for questioning at the police’s Financial Crime Investigation Department. His son Gordon was also arrested. Police sources told Times of Malta that the construction magnate had been taken in following a lengthy investigation into suspected money laundering and corruption. He is suspected of having corrupted a senior official at a large entity through the sale of a property.

Air Malta Transfers Six Amsterdam Flights to Rotterdam Airport

Due to the current situation affecting ground service capabilities in Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, Air Malta has been compelled to transfer six flights scheduled to operate between Malta and Amsterdam Schiphol Airport (AMS), to instead operate to Rotterdam Airport (RTM). Rotterdam Airport is the closest airport to Amsterdam (other than Schiphol).

Covid-19 update: There were 704 new cases of Covid-19 as the number of active cases now stands at 6,666.