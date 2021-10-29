Insigne scores twice from the spot as Napoli go back on top

Reading Time: 3 minutes

NAPLES, Italy (Reuters) -Lorenzo Insigne scored twice from the penalty spot as Napoli returned to the top of the Serie A standings, level on points with equally unbeaten AC Milan, after a 3-0 home win against Bologna on Thursday.

Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz opened the scoring in the 18th minute at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium with a left footed shot into the top corner from outside the box that gave goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski no chance.

Captain Insigne doubled the tally from the spot in the 41st minute after a VAR decision confirmed Chilean centre-back Gary Medel had handled the ball in the area under pressure from Victor Osimhen.

Insigne, who had missed a good 15th minute chance, stepped up and fired into the bottom corner.

His second came in the 62nd, right-footed to the bottom left, after another VAR review when on-form Nigerian Osimhen, constantly involved, went down in the area.

That made up for several missed penalties by Insigne this season but there was to be no hat-trick, with the captain taken off three minutes later.

MidWeek Highlights

Inter back to winning ways with comfortable victory at Empoli

Champions Inter Milan got back to winning ways with a comfortable 2-0 victory at Empoli in Serie A on Wednesday.

After the home side had started brightly, Inter grew into the contest and edged in front thanks to Danilo D’Ambrosio’s well-timed header in the 34th minute.

Inter were in total control after Empoli’s Samuele Ricci was sent off for a reckless tackle on Nicolo Barella just six minutes into the second half.

Simone Inzaghi’s side made the most of their numerical advantage when Federico Dimarco put them 2-0 up in the 66th minute.

Inter took their foot off the gas and cruised the final period of the match, earning their first victory in three league games to stay third in the standings on 21 points, seven behind leaders AC Milan. Empoli drop to 12th on 12 points.

Juventus slip to last-gasp defeat at home to Sassuolo

Juventus slipped to a shock 2-1 defeat at home to Sassuolo in Serie A on Wednesday, with Maxime Lopez’s stoppage-time winner stunning Massimiliano Allegri’s side.

The hosts were well off the pace in the first half and fell behind to a fine team goal from Sassuolo two minutes before the break, with Davide Frattesi finishing well when put through on goal.

Juve stepped it up in the second half with Juan Cuadrado having a powerful effort cleared off the line while Federico Chiesa also missed with a header.

The equaliser finally came when American Weston McKennie powered a header into the net in the 76th minute, much to the relief of everyone in the Juventus Stadium.

Juve threw everything at Sassuolo to find a winner but they were caught on the break in the 95th minute as Lopez raced clear before lofting a fine finish into the net to secure victory.

The surprise defeat, Juve’s first in 10 matches in all competitions, dropped Allegri’s side to seventh in the standings with 15 points. They trail leaders AC Milan by 13 points after 10 games. Sassuolo climbed to ninth, a point adrift of Juve.

Reuters

Photo Napoli’s Lorenzo Insigne (front) celebrates after scoring the 2-0 lead from the penalty spot during the Italian Serie A soccer match between SSC Napoli and Bologna FC in Naples, Italy, 28 October 2021. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO