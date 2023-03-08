Inspiring’ Fernandes to remain Man Utd’s stand-in captain – Ten Hag

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Bruno Fernandes will continue to captain Manchester United in Harry Maguire’s absence despite being criticised for his performance in the 7-0 loss to Liverpool, manager Erik ten Hag said ahead of a Europa League knockout tie against Real Betis.

United travelled to Anfield on an 11-match unbeaten streak but suffered the club’s worst defeat since losing 7-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers in 1931, with some former players saying Fernandes should lose the captaincy for his petulant performance.

When asked if Fernandes would continue to lead the side when needed, Ten Hag on Wednesday told reporters, “Yes, definitely”.

“I think he is playing a brilliant season and he has played a big role in us being where we are,” the Dutch manager added, speaking ahead of Thursday’s last 16 first-leg clash at Old Trafford.

“He’s giving energy to the team, running a lot with intensity, in the right way. He’s pointing and coaching players, he’s an inspiration for the whole team.

“No one is perfect, everyone makes mistakes. I’m really happy to have Bruno Fernandes in my team and I’m happy with him as our captain with Harry not on the pitch.”

via Reuters

