Inspiring students to build a more peaceful world with Minecraft

Microsoft has just launched the “Active Citizen” project, an immersive Minecraft learning experience that aims to educate young people about Nobel Peace Prize laureates past and present, fostering an understanding of the skills needed to drive positive change in the world.

“Active Citizen” is now available for millions of learners around the world in Minecraft: Education Edition, a special version of Minecraft designed for use in educational settings. The game includes accompanying resources on the web for classroom use, including lesson plans and teacher discussion guides designed for students aged 8-16.

Students attending the launch at the Nobel Peace Centre in Oslo, Norway, discussed what it means to be an active citizen and were invited to play the game for the first time with members of the Minecraft Education and Microsoft Norway teams.

“At Mojang Studios, we are committed to building a better world through the power of play and to inspire young people to make a positive impact in their local communities,” said a spokesperson for Minecraft.

“We hope that by inviting young people to meet Nobel Peace Prize laureates, learn about their lives and visit their homelands in a familiar Minecraft world, they will be inspired to take action to make the world a more peaceful place for all.”

When players enter the “Active Citizen” Minecraft world, they are transported to the Nobel Peace Centre in Oslo, where they meet Alfred Nobel, who left most of his fortune to establish the Nobel Prize. ​Players then meet four Nobel Peace Prize laureates – Malala Yousafzai, Wangari Maathai, Fridtjof Nansen and the 14th Dalai Lama – to learn about their stories and help them overcome challenges as they build peace in their local communities.

The game experience concludes by calling on players to identify a local cause meaningful to them and create a unique Minecraft build that represents their vision of peace. The Nobel Peace Centre will curate a museum exhibition of “Active Citizen” designs featuring contributions from players all over the world.

