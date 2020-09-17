Instagram stopped working

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Instagram has stopped working amid what appears to be a major server outage.

The Independent (UK) reports that the app appeared to load as normal – but attempting to get new pictures into the feed just left a spinning wheel and no updates.

The British newspaper said that problems began just after 7pm in the UK, according to tracking website Down Detector. In face various zones in Europe were hit bu this outage.

Issues were reported in huge numbers right across the world, the same website showed.

It has in the past tweeted about major outages to inform users, but at the time of publication there were no new posts referencing the problems.

The Independent

