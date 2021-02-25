Intense volcanic activity during the night on the Etna in Sicily

Reading Time: < 1 minute

There was an intense Strombolian activity with the emission of a lava fountain, which exceeds 400 meters in height, on the Etna in Sicily during the night between Wednesday and Thursday, from two open vents inside the South-East crater of Etna volcano.

The activity caused the emission of lava ash.

There now is a flow that heads towards the desert Valle del Bove. The paroxysmal phenomenon, the sixth since 16 February, is being monitored by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology-Etna Observatory of Catania.

The average amplitude of the volcanic tremor shows high values with an increasing tendency. The localization of the source is in the area of the South-East crater at a depth of about 2,700 meters above sea level. The infrasonic activity is also quite sustained both in the rate of occurrence and in the energy of the events and is located in the South-East crater.

