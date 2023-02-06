Inter beat Milan 1-0 in derby clash

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A first-half header by striker Lautaro Martinez gave Inter Milan a 1-0 victory over locals rivals AC Milan at a sold-out San Siro on Sunday, condemning Stefano Pioli’s side to their third consecutive loss in Serie A.

Inter, who also beat Milan in the final of the Italian Supercup last month, remain second in the standings on 43 points, 13 behind runaway leaders Napoli.

Milan, who have now lost four games in a row in all competitions, dropped to sixth, on 38 points.

“It was certainly a game for which I congratulated my team,” Inter coach Simone Inzaghi told DAZN. “They were concentrated, determined, careful; we have dominated.

“Winning two derbies in 20 days makes me very satisfied. We look forward with confidence.”

The unmarked Lautaro produced Inter’s first serious threat in the sixth minute but Milan keeper Ciprian Tatarusanu saved his header from going inside the left-hand post.

The Argentine striker gave Inter the lead in the 34th minute when he nodded in a corner from close range for his 12th goal this season.

via Reuters

