Inter end Napoli’s unbeaten start as Juve extend winning streak to seven

Napoli’s 11-match winning streak and unbeaten start to the Serie A season ended on Wednesday when Edin Dzeko’s second-half goal secured Inter Milan a 1-0 victory.

Napoli are still top of the table with 41 points after 16 games but their advantage over second-placed AC Milan, who beat Salernitana 2-1, narrowed to five points.

Arkadiusz Milik’s stoppage-time free kick earned Juventus a 1-0 win at Cremonese on Wednesday, their seventh in a row without conceding a goal.

Cremonese had two goals disallowed in the first half and competed with Massimiliano Allegri’s side for most of the game.

“We knew this was going to be a tricky match because Cremonese run hard and harry you constantly. They’re well drilled and very physical too, so the lads deserve credit for this result,” Allegri said.

Juve are third in the table with 34 points, one clear of Inter in fourth.

Lecce staged a second-half comeback to beat Lazio 2-1 at home on Wednesday, inflicting a second Serie A defeat in a row on Maurizio Sarri’s side.

via Reuters

