Inter go nine points clear as Martinez earns late win over Torino

Lautaro Martinez scored a superb late winner to stretch Inter Milan’s Serie A winning run to eight games and send his side nine points clear on top with a 2-1 victory over relegation-threatened Torino.

Romelu Lukaku fired Inter in front from the penalty spot after 62 minutes but Antonio Sanabria soon levelled, before Martinez steered a header into the bottom corner with five minutes remaining.

Inter’s Lautaro Martinez (C) jubilates after scoring his team’s second goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match Torino FC vs FC Inter at the Olimpico Grande Torino stadium in Turin, Italy, 14 March 2021. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Inter moved up to 65 points. Second-placed AC Milan can close the gap back to six points if they beat Napoli later on Sunday.

Torino remain in 18th place with 20 points, two adrift of Cagliari above them but with a game in hand over the Sardinian side.

Reuters

