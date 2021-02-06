Inter go top with 2-0 win at Fiorentina

Reading Time: < 1 minute

(Reuters) – Inter Milan moved top of the Serie A standings with a comfortable 2-0 win at Fiorentina thanks to goals from Nicolo Barella and Ivan Perisic on Friday.

Inter took the lead when Barella curled a stunning strike into the net beyond the despairing dive of goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski in the 31st minute.

A brilliant double save from Inter keeper Samir Handanovic then kept his side ahead at the end of the first half, and those stops proved crucial as the visitors doubled their advantage seven minutes after the interval through Perisic.

Inter could have added to their tally but saw out the win with ease to reach 47 points, one ahead of rivals AC Milan who host Crotone on Sunday. Fiorentina stay 12th on 22 points.

