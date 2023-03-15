Inter reach Champions League quarters with draw at Porto

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Inter Milan reached the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in more than a decade after surviving a late barrage of pressure at Porto to escape with a 0-0 draw which took them through 1-0 on aggregate on Tuesday.

It was a disappointing night for the home fans at a sold-out Dragao stadium as the Portuguese champions tried in vain to wipe out the narrow deficit from the first leg in Italy.

A disciplined Inter side seemed content to hold onto their lead and did not face a serious threat until added time.

Then Ivan Marcano’s effort was blocked on the goal-line by Denzel Dumfries and headers from Mehdi Taremi and Marko Grujic hit the post and bar respectively as Porto finally came alive.

Defender Pepe was then sent off for a second yellow card and Inter joined city rivals AC Milan in the quarter-final draw, the first time they have reached the last eight since 2006.

With Napoli playing on Wednesday in their second leg at home against Eintracht Frankfurt with a 2-0 advantage earned in Germany, Italy could also have three teams in the Champions League quarters for the first time since 2006.

via Reuters

Photo via Inter Twitter Page

