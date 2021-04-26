Inter Serie A Title is 95% certain – Conte

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Inter Milan moved within five points of their first Serie A title in 11 years as they edged to a 1-0 win over Hellas Verona.

The result left the runaway leaders 11 points clear at the top of the table, meaning that one win and two draws from their remaining five games will be enough to end Juventus’ nine-year stranglehold of the league crown.

Inter’s advantage is such that even their coach Antonio Conte, who has repeatedly underlined during his side’s 17-game unbeaten league run that they have yet to achieve anything, admitted that they are almost there.

“I see 95% of the Scudetto conquered,” Conte told Sky Italia.

“It has not been achieved yet. But winning against a team that had nothing to lose and came to play openly brings us not three, not six, but nine points,” he added, emphasising the importance of the win.

