Inter stretch lead at top of Serie A

LA SPEZIA, Italy (Reuters) – Ivan Perisic’s equaliser earned Inter Milan a 1-1 draw at Spezia on Wednesday to move Antonio Conte’s side one step closer to the Serie A title.

A bad error from Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic, for the second match in a row, allowed Spezia to sneak into a 12th- minute lead through Diego Farias.

Inter piled men forward and the pressure told as Perisic arrived at the far post to level six minutes before the break after more great work from in-form fullback Achraf Hakimi.

AC Milan’s home defeat by Sassuolo earlier on Wednesday opened the door for Inter to stretch their lead and although they failed to win, the league leaders now hold a 10-point advantage over their city rivals in second with six games left.

Spezia are safe and stayed 15th in the standings after another impressive result against one of Serie A’s top clubs.

Elsewhere in Serie A on Wednesday, Cagliari boosted their hopes of survival with a vital 1-0 win at Udinese, closing the gap to 17th-placed Benevento, who drew 2-2 at Genoa, while Torino and Bologna played out a 1-1 draw.

Juventus came from behind to beat Parma 3-1 on Wednesday to climb back into third in the Serie A standings.

Second-bottom Parma looked to be in with a chance of earning three priceless points in their relegation battle when Gaston Brugman fired a low free kick into the net in the 25th minute to give the visitors a shock lead.

Yet a double from fullback Alex Sandro turned the match on its head either side of halftime, with another defender — Matthijs de Ligt — heading a third in the 68th minute to put the game to bed.

Juve saw out the win with ease to move onto 65 points from 32 matches, one ahead of Atalanta, who play AS Roma on Thursday, while Parma remain in deep trouble in 19th, 11 points from the safety zone.

