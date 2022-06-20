Inter will bring in Mkhitaryan and Onana, Lukaku and Dybala targets – Marotta

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Inter Milan chief executive Giuseppe Marotta said the Serie A club will sign Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana in the coming days, while stating forwards Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala are targets.

Mkhitaryan excelled as part of Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma side last term in Serie A, but could not agree a contract extension.

Onana, who was banned by European soccer’s governing body UEFA for violating doping rules last year, leaves Ajax Amsterdam having won three successive Eredivisie titles.

“There will be new signings, but I don’t know who they will be,” Marotta told Radio Rai. “Mkhitaryan will be official in the next few days, the same goes for Onana.

“We are evaluating a bit of everything, also players from the youth team who became Italy champions. We know that we must wait for young players and build a strong team.”

Marotta added the club want Lukaku, who became English Premier League side Chelsea’s record signing when leaving Inter last year, to return to Milan, with departing Juventus forward Dybala also of interest.

“I can say that today will not be the day of Lukaku’s announcement,“ he added. “Lukaku and Dybala are our targets, but we need to consider financial issues.

“We are in talks with these two players and we’ll be happy if we sign them. If not, we’ll consider different targets.”

via Reuters