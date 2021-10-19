Inter will not underestimate Sheriff – Inzaghi

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Inter Milan will not underestimate surprise package Sheriff Tiraspol when they meet in the San Siro for a crucial Champions League clash, coach Simone Inzaghi said.

The Moldovans have enjoyed a stunning start to their debut campaign in the competition, beating Shakhtar Donetsk and then Real Madrid in the Santiago Bernabeu to go top of Group D.

Inter have one point from their opening two games and face an uphill battle to reach the knockout stages for the first time in 10 years.

“Sheriff have not won two games by chance. We have faced Real Madrid and Shaktar Donetsk and they are top sides,” Inzaghi told a news conference.

“We know that we are facing a team that is flying high, well organised and does not just defend deep. This is a fundamental match for our campaign in the Champions League.”

Inzaghi’s side are yet to find the net in the Champions League this season, despite being top scorers in Serie A with 23 strikes in eight games, and come off the back of a 3-1 league defeat by Lazio on Saturday (October 16).

“My teams create and score a lot of goals and we have the best attack in Serie A,” Inzaghi said.

“The defeat in Rome angered us a lot, I saw that the players were furious and this made me happy because I know my players are winners”, he added.

Sheriff coach Yuriy Vernydub, meanwhile, is hoping his side play well enough to cause another shock in an iconic stadium.

“I hope that my guys will go out to that magnificent stadium and present themselves well, and we will see what happens tomorrow. I hope for a good game from both teams.”

via Reuters