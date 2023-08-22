International community cheers Guatemala anti-graft candidate’s landslide victory

Reading Time: < 1 minute

International leaders celebrated the overwhelming victory of Guatemalan presidential aspirant Bernardo Arevalo, a win which had long seemed out of reach for the anti-graft candidate in an elections process shaken by accusations of government intervention.

“A salute to the people and government of Guatemala for an exemplary election day, a true civic celebration,” said Organization of American States (OAS) chief Luis Almagro on X, the social media network formerly known as Twitter.

Arevalo, a 64-year-old former diplomat and son of Guatemala’s first democratically elected president, nabbed 58% of votes versus former first lady Sandra Torres’ 37%, with nearly all votes counted.

The outcome of the vote is already very clear,” European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement. “It is crucial for all state institutions and all sectors of society to support and join in this effort in the interests of the country.”

Arevalo, who ran on a campaign of fighting corruption, faced an uphill battle at the polls. He came in a surprise second place in a first-round vote earlier this year, triggering a run-off.

A number of other opposition candidates had been barred from running.

