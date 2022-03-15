International Court to rule in Ukraine case against Russia on March 16

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) said it would rule tomorrow, Wednesday in the case that Ukraine has brought against Russia.

In a hearing which was boycotted by Russia on March 7, Ukraine asked the court to order Russia to cease military activities because it said the invasion was based on a faulty interpretation of the UN genocide treaty.

“The fact that Russia’s seats are empty speaks loudly. They are not here in this court of law: they are on a battlefield waging an aggressive war against my country,” Ukrainian envoy Anton Korynevych said.

via Reuters