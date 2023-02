Reading Time: < 1 minute

Large parts of Italy on Sunday experienced disruption or total blackout of the Internet.

Most reports seem to come from large cities, including Turin, Milan, Bologna, Florence, Perugia, Rome, Naples, Bari, Catania and Palermo.

No explanation has so far been given for this disruption.

Via RAI News

