Inter’s Brozovic grabs late goal to secure 1-0 win over Torino

(Reuters) – A late goal from Marcelo Brozovic gave Inter Milan a 1-0 win at home to Torino in Serie A on Saturday but they also had to thank goalkeeper Samir Handanovic who made several fine saves.

Croatian midfielder Brozovic managed to steer the ball past Torino keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic from inside the area in the 89th minute after a through ball from Nicolo Barella.

Inter’s Marcelo Brozovic celebrates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Torino FC in Milan, Italy, 10 September 2022. EPA-EFE/Roberto Bregani

Inter are now in third place with 12 points from six games, two points behind leaders Napoli who beat Spezia 1-0 on Friday.

Inter were without the services of injured forward Romelu Lukaku and struggled to score against a solid Torino defence.

The game was even in the first 20 minutes with Torino creating several chances while Inter were trying to gain momentum for counter-attacks.

Nikola Vlasic almost put Torino ahead in the 20th but his shot was saved by Handanovic.

Torino started the second half aggressively with several chances against a passive Inter defence. Handanovic came to the rescue several times with superb saves.

Milan Skriniar could have put Inter in front with a header in the 75th, but Milinkovic-Savic managed to keep it out.

Giroud penalty earns 10-man Milan victory at Sampdoria

GENOA, Italy (Reuters) -A penalty by French striker Olivier Giroud gave 10-man AC Milan a deserved 2-1 win at Sampdoria in Serie A on Saturday, sealing their first away victory of the season.

Milan moved up to second place level on 14 points from six games behind Napoli, who are also unbeaten after edging Spezia 1-0 with Giacomo Raspadori scoring his first goal for the club.

Milan’s Olivier Giroud (R) celebrates after scoring the 2-1 lead from the penalty spot during the Italian Serie A soccer match between UC Sampdoria and AC Milan in Genoa, Italy, 10 September 2022. EPA-EFE/-

Stefano Pioli’s Milan side ended their wait for an away win this season after drawing at Atalanta and Sassuolo.

His side opened the scoring in the sixth minute when Rafael Leao brilliantly set up forward Junior Messias in the box and the Brazilian put the champions in front with a low shot.

With his third assist of the season, Leao has contributed to 20 Serie A goals this year (10 goals, 10 assists).

Five minutes after the hosts went behind midfielder Filip Djuricic almost levelled but his fierce strike hit the bar.

Milan could have had a two-goal advantage when Charles De Ketelaere found the net with his back in the 21st but it was ruled out after a VAR review for offside in the build-up.

Sampdoria goalkeeper Emil Audero then kept out a great first-time shot by Giroud just before halftime.

Milan played a solid first half but things got complicated after the break when they were left with 10 men after losing Leao to a second yellow card for a scissor-kick which connected with the head of defender Alex Ferrari.

Sampdoria took advantage in the 57th minute when their Serbia midfielder Filip Djuricic deftly headed home a neat lofted pass from defender Tommaso Augello.

But 10 minutes later Milan regained the lead with Giroud’s spot kick after midfielder Gonzalo Villar had handled.

‘DIRTY MATCHES’

“These are dirty matches,” Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali told DAZN after five Sampdoria players were booked.

“But we still managed to win. If we can win in these conditions we can go a long way.

“We don’t feel we are the strongest, but we feel strong.”

Sampdoria applied the pressure in the dying minutes with Manolo Gabbiadini and Valerio Verre testing keeper Mike Maignan from close range as the game heated up and Sampdoria coach Marco Giampaolo was shown a red card for complaining about a foul.

“My sending off was fair because I called (the referee) a jerk but the card management was wrong,” Giampaolo said.

“Beyond the fact that Milan are strong and that perhaps they would have won, I didn’t like the handling of the match.”

Sampdoria, who have only picked up two points so far this season, have equalled their worst start after six games of a top-flight campaign, recorded back in 2013-14.

They remain stuck in the relegation zone in 18th place.

Milan, who welcome Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday, host Napoli next Sunday while Sampdoria travel to Spezia on Saturday in the last weekend of Serie A action before the international break.

