Intralot signs cloud platform deal with Microsoft

Greek gaming and lotteries operator and supplier Intralot has partnered Microsoft to deploy the technology giant’s cloud platform as it looks to enhance its digital capabilities.

The Microsoft Azure cloud platform will be used to power its Lotos X online and retail lottery solution, as well as its sports betting product Intralot Orion.

As part of a strategic overhaul of the business, launched in 2019, Intralot is shifting to a cloud-based operating model as it looks to overhaul its systems and solutions. This strategy has also seen the business divest non-core assets such as B2C operations in Italy, Greece and Poland, and streamline its operating divisions.

“Lotos X and Intralot Orion are designed for building ecosystems around them, for rapidly achieving a diversified portfolio of gaming offerings, and for scaling to meet the new demand created by players and operators,” Intralot group chief executive Chris Dimitriadis said.

“Our products in Microsoft Azure open the way for an unlimited set of opportunities for gaming operators.”

Microsoft chief executive for Greece, Cyprus and Malta, Theodosis Michalopoulos, added: “Our collaboration with Intralot is a milestone that reflects how technology can fuel the growth and strategic vision of a large group, leading gaming operations.

“Microsoft Azure is designed to help organisations meet their business challenges and to empower their successful navigation in a rapidly changing environment.”

