Iosif Galea wired MGA employeee 130k, Court told / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 2 June 2022

Morning Briefing

Iosif Galea wired MGA employeee 130k, Court told

A court heard on Wednesday that gaming consultant Iosif Galea wired former Malta Gaming Authority chief technical officer Jason Farrugia €130,600 in 177 transactions. Galea, a former compliance officer of the Malta Gaming Authority, is being held in Italy as part of a German tax evasion investigation. He’s also wanted in Malta for an alleged scam using leaked gaming regulator information. Former technical officer Jason Farrugia, 34, and his 26-year-old wife Christine were charged with money laundering last week and pleaded not guilty. (Times of Malta)

Former Birkirkara FC defender charged with money laundering

42-year-old Mark Anthony Bonnici from Birkirkara, was charged by summons before magistrate Marse Anne Farrugia on Wednesday morning with misappropriation after allegedly taking clients’ deposits for handyman jobs but failing to perform any work. Inspector Claire Vella Borg accused Bonnici, a former Birkirkara FC centre-back, with misappropriating a total of approximately €15,000 from four clients between 2017-2019. He was also accused of recidivism and money laundering.(Maltatoday)

Covid-19 Update: Health authorities reported 115 new cases of Covid-19, as the daily tally reached the three-digit count for the first time in a couple of weeks. 95 persons recovered, leaving the active case tally at 1,430.