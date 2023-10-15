Iran accused of trying to deploy arms in or through Syria

Reading Time: < 1 minute

JERUSALEM, Oct 15 (Reuters) – A senior Israeli official accused Iran on Sunday of trying to open a second war front by deploying weapons in or through Syria as Israel steps up a counter-offensive in Gaza to the south.

Responding to a post of the X social-media platform that posited such a scenario, Joshua Zarka, head of strategic affairs for Israel’s Foreign Ministry, said: “They (Iranians) are.”

The original post also said “the Israelis are determined to prevent” such developments. To that, Zarka responded” “We are.”

Syria accused Israel of carrying out strikes against Damascus and Aleppo airports last week.

