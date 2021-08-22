Iran reports record daily death toll

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Iran has reported an all-time daily coronavirus death toll, with 684 further fatalities recorded.

Sunday’s figure passes the 655 deaths recorded in 24 hours on 16 August, taking the cumulative toll to 102,038, according to IRNA, the country’s official news agency.

An additional 36,419 cases were also identified.

The country, which has a population of around 85 million, has administered first doses to about 16,700,000 people, while some 5,830,000 have had a second jab.

Photo: An Iranian cleric wearing a face mask walks around Tehran, Iran. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH