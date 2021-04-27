Iran sentences British-Iranian aid worker to another year in jail

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An Iranian court sentenced British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe to another year in jail, just weeks after she finished a prior five-year sentence, a decision Britain called “inhumane”.

When Zaghari-Ratcliffe was freed from house arrest last month at the end of a sentence for seeking to overthrow Iran’s government, her family had hoped she could go home to London.

But she was immediately ordered back into court to face new charges of propaganda against Iran’s ruling system.

“So, the lawyer was summoned to (the judge’s) office today and was shown the verdict, but was not given a copy. One year’s sentence, plus one year’s travel ban (which I presume run consecutively),” her husband Richard told Reuters in an email, adding that an appeal would be filed within 20 days.

The Iranian judiciary could not be reached for comment.

In a statement calling for Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s release, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: “This is a totally inhumane and wholly unjustified decision.”

Earlier, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters: “I don’t think it’s right at all that Nazanin should be sentenced to any more time in jail.”

via Reuters

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...