Iran warns against travel to Ukraine and tells Iranians to leave country

Iran’s foreign ministry advised its citizens on Friday to refrain from travelling to Ukraine and asked Iranians there to leave the country.

“Due to the military escalation in Ukraine, all Iranians are strongly advised to refrain from traveling to Ukraine. Also, Iranians living in Ukraine are advised to leave the country for their own safety,” Reuters reports a ministry statement said.

The US has accused Iran of significantly deepening its involvement in Russia’s invasion by providing technical support for Russian pilots flying Iranian-made drones to bomb civilian targets.

