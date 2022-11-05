Iran’s security forces targeting university students to control protests

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Iran’s security forces have launched a series of attacks on university students at campuses across the country with dozens of students being arrested, according to the Students’ Union of Iran.

According to student organisations and human rights groups, the attacks on universities intensified this week as young people gathered to mark 40 days since Mahsa Amini died in the custody of Iran’s morality police in September. The death of the 22-year-old woman sparked eight weeks of nationwide protests against the regime. The highly symbolic 40th day traditionally marks the end of mourning.

The Students Union of Iran has documented more than 40 arrests of university students and is collating reports of detentions and raids on campuses by security forces across the country on its Telegram channel.

The Norway-based Hengaw Organisation for Human Rights, which reports on Kurdish areas in the west of Iran, said the fate of dozens of young people arrested last week and dozens of others detained by security forces for attending earlier protests remained unknown.

University students in Mashhad also said they had been attacked by security forces this week, with videos online appearing to show plainclothes officers dragging students into vehicles.

Some students arrested at the beginning of the protests have not been heard from since their arrests. According to the student union, one young woman, Zainab Nasiri, a sociology student from the University of Isfahan was reportedly arrested on 2 October outside her house and transferred to Dolatabad prison. It is not known what has happened to her or what charges she is facing.

On 30 October, Human Rights Watch estimated that at least 308 university students had been arrested by regime forces since the protests began. Iran Human Rights group (IHRNGO) condemned the mass arrests and “encroachment” on to university campuses by the Iranian security forces. The group said police special forces – plainclothes officers who were reportedly armed – “attacked and kidnapped students from their dormitories”.

IHRNGO warned that dozens of protesters, including university students, could be executed after Iranian authorities began charging detainees with security-related offences, including “enmity against god” (moharebeh) and “corruption on earth” (efsad-fil-arz).

Hadi Ghaemi, the executive director of the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI), said in a statement: “Issuing death sentences against the protesters – after the Iranian authorities have unlawfully arrested tens of thousands of peaceful protesters and killed hundreds through the indiscriminate use of lethal force to squash the protests – is a blatant attempt to terrorise the Iranian people into silence; it will cement the Islamic Republic’s status as an outlaw state that has no regard for law or life.”

On 31 October, the head of the judiciary in Tehran province, said they had issued at least 1,000 indictments against those arrested on charges related to the protests. According to latest reports, at least 277 people, including 40 children, have been killed in the nationwide protests.

According to human rights groups, Nazila Maroufian, a Tehran-based journalist from Mahsa Amini’s home town, was also arrested and transferred to Evin prison in Tehran after publishing an interview with Amini’s father on the Mostaghel Online news site.

According to the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists, 51 journalists have been arrested in the crackdown, with 14 confirmed released on bail so far.

Read more via The Guardian

