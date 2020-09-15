Ireland decides on new rules for quarantine-free travel; number of countries likely to be added to ‘green list’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Ireland on Tuesday set out new rules for its quarantine-free travel “green list”, saying visitors from a list of countries with a COVID-19 infection rate of under 25 cases per 100,000 over the past two weeks can skip a 14-day quarantine.

The Government has abandoned its restricted green list of countries that people can visit without needing to quarantine upon their return.

It will be replaced by an European Union-wide traffic-light system based on data provided by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Under those new rules, only a handful of EU countries, including Hungary, Romania, Croatia, France and Spain will remain largely inaccessible to Irish people in the weeks ahead, based on current Covid-19 case numbers.

Green-coloured countries will cover territories where the number of cases is less than 25 per 100,000 people in a 14-day period and the percentage of positive tests is less than 3 per cent.

Countries will be coloured orange for countries with less than 50 cases per 100,000.

Previously the green list was made up of countries with lower infection rates than Ireland, but the government stopped updating the list when cases in Ireland surged to 45 cases per 100,000 over the past 14 days.

Prime Minister Micheal Martin said that the government would soon publish a new list and would then adopt a coordinated EU system of travel restrictions that he said would be approved an EU General Affairs Council meeting on Oct. 13.

Ryanair are one group that have been lobbying for Ireland to adopt the European Commission’s approach right away.

