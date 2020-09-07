Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Business, Ireland

Ireland enters recession




Ireland’s gross domestic product fell by 6.1% quarter-on-quarter from April to June, pushing the economy into recession after an initial estimate that it expanded in the first quarter was revised downwards.

The impact of restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 varied across the economy, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said in a statement, as growth continued in some of the more globalised sectors, with industry up 1.5%.

However, the quarterly drop was the sharpest on record, surpassing the 4.7% decline in the fourth quarter of 2008 while modified domestic demand, a measure that strips out some of the ways large multinational firms can distort Irish GDP, decreased by 16.4% in the quarter, the CSO said. 
