Ireland in shock over killing of teacher Ashling Murphy

Vigils have taken place across the island of Ireland to remember murdered teacher Ashling Murphy.

The Gardaí, the Irish Police, are continuing the hunt for the killer of the 23-year-old, who was found dead on Wednesday after going for a run on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

The police said that they have identified a person of interest as part of the investigation into the murder of Ashling Murphy.

Gardaí are waiting to interview a man who is currently in hospital.

They say they are making “significant progress” in their investigation and expect developments in the next few days.

Irish President Michael D Higgins paid tribute to Ms Murphy, a primary school teacher who worked at a primary school in Durrow.

He said he had spoken to her family to offer “my profound sympathy and sorrow and sense of loss that her tragic death has meant to so many, but what in particular it must mean to her mother Kathleen, father Raymond, sister Amy and brother Cathal”.

Thousands of people gathered in on Friday in Tullamore, Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Belfast, as well as in many other towns nationwide.

In Tullamore, shops, businesses and cafes closed as the midlands town came largely to a halt as thousands flocked to attend the vigil in a local park.

There were many tears as people of all ages came to mourn and pay their respects to the young teacher.

Friends of Ms Murphy were among the traditional Irish musicians who played at the vigil in Tullamore.

