Ireland nominates two contrasting candidates to replace former EU commissioner Hogan

Ireland’s government on Friday nominated two contrasting personalities to replace Phil Hogan, after the Irish politician resigned as EU trade chief last week.

POLITICO reports that it is not certain that Ireland will retain the influential trade commissioner role that Hogan occupied. Much will depend on European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s assessment of the candidates.

European Parliament First Vice President McGuinness is a member of Ireland’s Fine Gael, part of the European People’s Party. An MEP since 2004, McGuinness’ primary area of expertise is agriculture. Picking her would bring the College of Commissioners a step closer to gender parity.

The other candidate, McDowell, until recently served as a vice president at the European Investment Bank. He was previously chief economic adviser to Ireland’s prime minister and director of policy at Fine Gael. He is perceived by some as a low-profile pick intended to pave the way for McGuinness to be selected.

Von der Leyen had asked Dublin to nominate both a woman and a man for the vacant commissioner’s post.

