Ireland to fund Erasmus scheme for Northern Irish students

Reading Time: < 1 minute

POLITICO / RTE – The Irish government will fund Erasmus+ grants for Northern Irish students so they can continue to participate in Europe’s flagship student exchange program after the United Kingdom pulls out of the scheme.

Dublin agreed “to extend the benefits of Erasmus+ to students in Northern Ireland even after Brexit,” the country’s Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris told broadcaster RTÉ late on Saturday, adding that this was “a very practical example of us wanting to continue to collaborate with Northern Ireland post-Brexit.”

Harris said it was a “permanent commitment” that would last as long as students wanted to make use of it. “The cost is relatively low … But it’s not a cost, it’s an investment,” he said, adding the estimated cost would be around €2 million per year.

POLITICO

Like this: Like Loading...