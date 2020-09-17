Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Coronavirus, Ireland

Ireland warned of exponential increase in Covid-19 cases

1 Min Read
The head of Ireland’s COVID-19 modeling group said he was more concerned about the rise in cases of the disease in the country than at any time since its first peak in April and warned of “exponential growth.”

“Case numbers appear to be growing exponentially and are likely to double every 10 to 14 days if every one of us does not immediately act to break chains of transmission of the virus,” Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the Irish Epidemiological Modeling Advisory Group, told journalists.

Ireland’s health service on Wednesday reported 254 new cases and three new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total death toll since the start of the pandemic to 1,788.

