Ireland warned of exponential increase in Covid-19 cases

The head of Ireland’s COVID-19 modeling group said he was more concerned about the rise in cases of the disease in the country than at any time since its first peak in April and warned of “exponential growth.”

“Case numbers appear to be growing exponentially and are likely to double every 10 to 14 days if every one of us does not immediately act to break chains of transmission of the virus,” Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the Irish Epidemiological Modeling Advisory Group, told journalists.

Ireland’s health service on Wednesday reported 254 new cases and three new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total death toll since the start of the pandemic to 1,788.

