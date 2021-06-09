Irish COVID-19 jobless claims fall to six-month low

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The number of people in Ireland claiming temporary coronavirus-related jobless benefits fell by 8% to 285,000 this week, its lowest level since December last year, the department of social protection said on Wednesday.

Ireland has reopened non-essential retail, hotels and outdoor bars and restaurants in recent weeks following their closure in late December during a spike in COVID-19 infections.

Photo: A tourist takes a picture of the famous Temple Bar pub in Temple Bar, Dublin City, Ireland. EPA-EFE/AIDAN CRAWLEY