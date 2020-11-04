Irish COVID-19 unemployment rate above 20% after new restrictions

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ireland’s unemployment rate, including those receiving temporary COVID-19 jobless benefit, increased to 20.2% at the end of October from 15.9% a month earlier after strict new restrictions were introduced, data showed on Wednesday.
Around 85,000 more people have claimed temporary COVID-19 jobless benefits since Ireland moved to the highest level of restrictions to fight the virus two weeks ago.
Excluding the COVID-19 payments, which are due to expire in April, the unemployment rate was 7.3% in September.